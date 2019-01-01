QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Petrosun Inc is an energy company focused on oil, natural gas, helium and lithium exploration, production, processing and distribution. The company focuses on non-shale, unconventional resources utilizing forward-looking energy technologies. It is a diversified energy firm which focuses on on-shale, unconventional resources through technologies. It specializes in research and development of enhanced oil recovery technologies, solar thermal applications, and helium processing technologies.

Petrosun Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrosun (PSUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrosun (OTCPK: PSUD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petrosun's (PSUD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrosun.

Q

What is the target price for Petrosun (PSUD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrosun

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrosun (PSUD)?

A

The stock price for Petrosun (OTCPK: PSUD) is $0.2835 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:38:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrosun (PSUD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrosun.

Q

When is Petrosun (OTCPK:PSUD) reporting earnings?

A

Petrosun does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrosun (PSUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrosun.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrosun (PSUD) operate in?

A

Petrosun is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.