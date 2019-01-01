QQQ
Prescient Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops novel compounds for the treatment of a range of cancers in Australia. Its product in the pipeline includes OmniCAR; PTX-100 and PTX-200. OmniCAR is a universal immune receptor platform enabling controllable T-cell activity and multi-antigen targeting with a single cell product.

Prescient Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prescient Therapeutics (PSTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prescient Therapeutics (OTCGM: PSTTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prescient Therapeutics's (PSTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prescient Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Prescient Therapeutics (PSTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prescient Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Prescient Therapeutics (PSTTF)?

A

The stock price for Prescient Therapeutics (OTCGM: PSTTF) is $0.15 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 19:31:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prescient Therapeutics (PSTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prescient Therapeutics.

Q

When is Prescient Therapeutics (OTCGM:PSTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Prescient Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prescient Therapeutics (PSTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prescient Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Prescient Therapeutics (PSTTF) operate in?

A

Prescient Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.