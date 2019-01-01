QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.37/0.80%
52 Wk
37.09 - 51.35
Mkt Cap
716.8M
Payout Ratio
30.3
Open
-
P/E
40.77
EPS
0.26
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
PSI Software AG is a software producer that has been a technological leader in process control and information systems. Its core business consists of process control and information systems tailored to the electricity, gas, oil, and district heating sectors; Engineering, automobile, and automotive supply and logistics sectors. The company's segments include Energy Management which offers Intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil and water sectors; the Production Management segment provides software products and individual solutions for production planning, particularly tasks relating to production control and efficient logistics. It generates maximum revenue from the Energy Management segment.

PSI Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PSI Software (PSSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PSI Software (OTCPK: PSSWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PSI Software's (PSSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PSI Software.

Q

What is the target price for PSI Software (PSSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PSI Software

Q

Current Stock Price for PSI Software (PSSWF)?

A

The stock price for PSI Software (OTCPK: PSSWF) is $45.73 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PSI Software (PSSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PSI Software.

Q

When is PSI Software (OTCPK:PSSWF) reporting earnings?

A

PSI Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PSI Software (PSSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PSI Software.

Q

What sector and industry does PSI Software (PSSWF) operate in?

A

PSI Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.