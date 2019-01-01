PSI Software AG is a software producer that has been a technological leader in process control and information systems. Its core business consists of process control and information systems tailored to the electricity, gas, oil, and district heating sectors; Engineering, automobile, and automotive supply and logistics sectors. The company's segments include Energy Management which offers Intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil and water sectors; the Production Management segment provides software products and individual solutions for production planning, particularly tasks relating to production control and efficient logistics. It generates maximum revenue from the Energy Management segment.