PT Selamat Sempurna Tbk is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Filter; Radiator; Body Maker; Trading and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Filter segment. The Filter segment produces and sells filters. It covers Automotive, Commercial, Heavy Equipment, Marine and Industrial for American, European, and Asian applications. The company offers filters, radiators, oil, coolers, condensers, brake pipe, fuel pipes, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and press parts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia.