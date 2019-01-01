QQQ
PT Selamat Sempurna Tbk is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Filter; Radiator; Body Maker; Trading and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Filter segment. The Filter segment produces and sells filters. It covers Automotive, Commercial, Heavy Equipment, Marine and Industrial for American, European, and Asian applications. The company offers filters, radiators, oil, coolers, condensers, brake pipe, fuel pipes, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and press parts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia.

Selamat Sempurna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Selamat Sempurna (PSSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Selamat Sempurna (OTCGM: PSSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Selamat Sempurna's (PSSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Selamat Sempurna.

Q

What is the target price for Selamat Sempurna (PSSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Selamat Sempurna

Q

Current Stock Price for Selamat Sempurna (PSSTF)?

A

The stock price for Selamat Sempurna (OTCGM: PSSTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Selamat Sempurna (PSSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Selamat Sempurna.

Q

When is Selamat Sempurna (OTCGM:PSSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Selamat Sempurna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Selamat Sempurna (PSSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Selamat Sempurna.

Q

What sector and industry does Selamat Sempurna (PSSTF) operate in?

A

Selamat Sempurna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.