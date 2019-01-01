Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd manufactures and sells extruded aluminum and other aluminum products to customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments based on function. The Smelting and extrusion segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, purchases aluminum scrap and produces extruded aluminum and aluminum alloys to industrial customers. The Trading segment markets aluminum products. Press Metal has two customers that each account for over 10% of the firm's revenue. The majority of Press Metal's revenue comes from Asia and Europe.