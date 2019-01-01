QQQ
Pressance Corp is a real estate business based in Japan. The company earns all revenue domestically. Pressance engages in several activities related to the development and sale of real estate, including the sale of newly built apartments, trading and brokering land and condominiums, building management, parking lot operation, management of apartment buildings, leasing, and general real estate management activities. In addition, the company provides consultancy services such as real estate planning and research.

Pressance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pressance (PSSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pressance (OTCPK: PSSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pressance's (PSSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pressance.

Q

What is the target price for Pressance (PSSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pressance

Q

Current Stock Price for Pressance (PSSKF)?

A

The stock price for Pressance (OTCPK: PSSKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pressance (PSSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pressance.

Q

When is Pressance (OTCPK:PSSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Pressance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pressance (PSSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pressance.

Q

What sector and industry does Pressance (PSSKF) operate in?

A

Pressance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.