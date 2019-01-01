PSG Group Ltd is an investment holding company with exposure to a variety of industries, including banking, education, financial services, food and related business, and private equity. The company seeks to invest in the early stages of a company's life cycle, and work alongside the entrepreneur behind the acquired business. In joining during the early phases, PSG attempts to acquire large stakes in order to gain influence and help the company make strategic decisions. Portfolio companies are also provided with capital, and other resources to help foster growth. Although the company attempts to actively participate on its company's boards, extra precaution is taken by serving on or attending audit and risk committee meetings.