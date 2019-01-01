PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk is an Indonesian company active in the textile and textile product industry. The company's business activities engages in yarns, rayon, cotton and polyester which is used in producing variety of yarn sizes, weaving of raw materials into textile products which is referred as rough fabric, conversion of raw fabric into garments which includes bleaching, dyeing and printing, designs and manufactures garments as a final products which consists of Military uniforms and Retail apparel products. The company's products include Military and Corporate uniforms, Textile equipment and Fashion apparel. It divides its business into four segments namely Spinning, Weaving, Finishing, and Garment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Spinning segment.