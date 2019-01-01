QQQ
Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS: PSMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF's (PSMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS: PSMB) is $16.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) operate in?

A

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.