Phoslock Environmental Technologies Ltd provides water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. The company has several products to manage unhealthy water bodies and promote healthy aquatic environments. Its business includes the sale of Phoslock granules and application services and lake restoration consulting services. The geographical segments of the group are Australia/New Zealand, Europe/UK, US/Canada/Brazil, and China, of which key revenue is derived from China.

Phoslock Envirn Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoslock Envirn Tech (PSLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoslock Envirn Tech (OTCGM: PSLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phoslock Envirn Tech's (PSLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoslock Envirn Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Phoslock Envirn Tech (PSLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoslock Envirn Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoslock Envirn Tech (PSLKF)?

A

The stock price for Phoslock Envirn Tech (OTCGM: PSLKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoslock Envirn Tech (PSLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoslock Envirn Tech.

Q

When is Phoslock Envirn Tech (OTCGM:PSLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Phoslock Envirn Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoslock Envirn Tech (PSLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoslock Envirn Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoslock Envirn Tech (PSLKF) operate in?

A

Phoslock Envirn Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.