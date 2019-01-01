Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd sells branded sportswear and footwear in China. The company partners with international athletic brands to manufacture and distribute their brands under license. Pou Sheng sells the products directly to consumers at its thousands of company-operated retail stores and indirectly by selling on a wholesale basis to sub-distributors who operate retail outlets. Sales of sportswear and footwear products account for virtually all of the company's revenue, and nearly all of the company's sales are in China.