Powersafe Technology Corp develops a new semiconductor detection technology for extremely high sensitivity electronic and photonic detection. The company uses an application such as Laser Range Finding (LRF), Night vision, Imaging systems and NIR cameras, Security systems, PET Scanners, Medical imaging, Fluorescence Detection, High energy physics, Hyper-spectral spectroscopy, Spectroscopy, and Biological Sensors. It offers services to industries such as medical diagnostics, drug development, scientific instrumentation, and homeland security.