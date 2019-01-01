QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Powersafe Technology Corp develops a new semiconductor detection technology for extremely high sensitivity electronic and photonic detection. The company uses an application such as Laser Range Finding (LRF), Night vision, Imaging systems and NIR cameras, Security systems, PET Scanners, Medical imaging, Fluorescence Detection, High energy physics, Hyper-spectral spectroscopy, Spectroscopy, and Biological Sensors. It offers services to industries such as medical diagnostics, drug development, scientific instrumentation, and homeland security.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Powersafe Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powersafe Technology (PSFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powersafe Technology (OTCEM: PSFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powersafe Technology's (PSFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Powersafe Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Powersafe Technology (PSFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Powersafe Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Powersafe Technology (PSFT)?

A

The stock price for Powersafe Technology (OTCEM: PSFT) is $0.01 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:49:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Powersafe Technology (PSFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Powersafe Technology.

Q

When is Powersafe Technology (OTCEM:PSFT) reporting earnings?

A

Powersafe Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Powersafe Technology (PSFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powersafe Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Powersafe Technology (PSFT) operate in?

A

Powersafe Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.