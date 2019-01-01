QQQ
Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (PSECP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (OTC: PSECP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A's (PSECP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A.

Q

What is the target price for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (PSECP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A

Q

Current Stock Price for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (PSECP)?

A

The stock price for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (OTC: PSECP) is $24.7 last updated Thu Jul 22 2021 19:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (PSECP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A.

Q

When is Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (OTC:PSECP) reporting earnings?

A

Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (PSECP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A.

Q

What sector and industry does Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (PSECP) operate in?

A

Prospect Capital Corp 5.35% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.