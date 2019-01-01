Comments

Public Storage

PSApMNYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$19.68
-0.14-0.71%
At close: -
$19.88
0.21.02%
After Hours: Oct 25, 4:01 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Public Storage (PSApM) Forecast

NewsEarningsPublic Storage (PSApM) OptionsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSApM) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Public Storage Stock (NYSE: PSApM) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$19.81
Close$19.68
Volume / Avg.10.24K / 13.22K
Day Range$19.64 - $19.81
52 Wk Range16.10 - 20.79
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield5.20%
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Recent News

No news found

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
Open$19.81
Close$19.68
Volume / Avg.10.24K / 13.22K
Day Range$19.64 - $19.81
52 Wk Range16.10 - 20.79
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield5.20%
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
PSApM

FAQ

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved