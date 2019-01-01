QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 9:10AM
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Property Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Property Solutions (PSAGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Property Solutions (NASDAQ: PSAGU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Property Solutions's (PSAGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Property Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Property Solutions (PSAGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Property Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Property Solutions (PSAGU)?

A

The stock price for Property Solutions (NASDAQ: PSAGU) is $9.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:41:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Property Solutions (PSAGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Property Solutions.

Q

When is Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAGU) reporting earnings?

A

Property Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Property Solutions (PSAGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Property Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Property Solutions (PSAGU) operate in?

A

Property Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.