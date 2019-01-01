QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.7 - 9.7
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/37.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
391.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.7
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
40.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Property Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Property Solutions (PSAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Property Solutions (NASDAQ: PSAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Property Solutions's (PSAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Property Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Property Solutions (PSAG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Property Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Property Solutions (PSAG)?

A

The stock price for Property Solutions (NASDAQ: PSAG) is $9.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Property Solutions (PSAG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Property Solutions.

Q

When is Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAG) reporting earnings?

A

Property Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Property Solutions (PSAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Property Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Property Solutions (PSAG) operate in?

A

Property Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.