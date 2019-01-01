Prism Technologies Group Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an intellectual property licensing and technology research and development company. It owns a patent portfolio consisting of nine patent families in the computer and network security, semiconductors and medical technology space. Prism continues to develop and patent new technologies and is committed to ongoing research and development efforts in several fields. Its objective is to develop and invent new technologies in the computer and network security, wearable computing, transaction processing and healthcare to speed time to market opportunities for the customers. Geographically all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of US.