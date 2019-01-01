QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.60%
52 Wk
13.95 - 25.17
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
54.95
Open
-
P/E
103.34
EPS
-0.31
Shares
105.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paradox Interactive AB is a Swedish company. It is engaged in the development and publishing of PC-based strategy games. The company's product portfolio includes franchise brands such as g Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities, Skylines, Tyranny and Magicka. Paradox is also involved in publishing and internal development of games and licensing of White Wolf's brands. The company distributes its games through digital platform Steam as well as on Apple, Google Play, and Sony store. It operates its business across the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paradox Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paradox Interactive (PRXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paradox Interactive (OTCPK: PRXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Paradox Interactive's (PRXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paradox Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Paradox Interactive (PRXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paradox Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Paradox Interactive (PRXXF)?

A

The stock price for Paradox Interactive (OTCPK: PRXXF) is $20.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:04:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paradox Interactive (PRXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paradox Interactive.

Q

When is Paradox Interactive (OTCPK:PRXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Paradox Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paradox Interactive (PRXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paradox Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Paradox Interactive (PRXXF) operate in?

A

Paradox Interactive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.