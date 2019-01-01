Paradox Interactive AB is a Swedish company. It is engaged in the development and publishing of PC-based strategy games. The company's product portfolio includes franchise brands such as g Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities, Skylines, Tyranny and Magicka. Paradox is also involved in publishing and internal development of games and licensing of White Wolf's brands. The company distributes its games through digital platform Steam as well as on Apple, Google Play, and Sony store. It operates its business across the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.