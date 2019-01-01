QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Prodways Group SA is a France-based company engaged in providing 3D printing solutions. The company offers printing machinery for jewelry, footwear, industrial design, architecture, engineering and construction, and automotive sectors. It operates through two business segments: Products and Systems. The system segment includes Prodways, Prodways Americas, Prodways Materials, Deltamed, Exceltec, Prodways Rapid Additive Forging, Groupe Avenao and Solidscape. The product segment includes Initial, Cristal, Podo 3d, Prodways Conseil, Interson Protac, Varia 3d and Dentosmile. It generates maximum revenue from Systems segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prodways Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prodways Group (PRWYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prodways Group (OTCPK: PRWYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prodways Group's (PRWYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prodways Group.

Q

What is the target price for Prodways Group (PRWYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prodways Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Prodways Group (PRWYF)?

A

The stock price for Prodways Group (OTCPK: PRWYF) is $3.21 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:49:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prodways Group (PRWYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prodways Group.

Q

When is Prodways Group (OTCPK:PRWYF) reporting earnings?

A

Prodways Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prodways Group (PRWYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prodways Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Prodways Group (PRWYF) operate in?

A

Prodways Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.