Prodways Group SA is a France-based company engaged in providing 3D printing solutions. The company offers printing machinery for jewelry, footwear, industrial design, architecture, engineering and construction, and automotive sectors. It operates through two business segments: Products and Systems. The system segment includes Prodways, Prodways Americas, Prodways Materials, Deltamed, Exceltec, Prodways Rapid Additive Forging, Groupe Avenao and Solidscape. The product segment includes Initial, Cristal, Podo 3d, Prodways Conseil, Interson Protac, Varia 3d and Dentosmile. It generates maximum revenue from Systems segment.