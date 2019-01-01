Prime Time Holdings Inc, formerly China Shouguan Investment Holding Group Corp specializes in mining technologies, mining resources management, and financial and strategic management. Its business model includes sourcing of early-stage gold mines with profit potential, conducting feasibility studies to identify suitable projects, leasing the suitable mining sites and facilities, and managing the mining operations on the selected sites. Its revenues are derived from the sales of gold concentrates, the raw material used in gold smelting operations to produce gold.