Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Priority Technology Holdings Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions to small and medium businesses enterprises in the United States. The company has three reportable segments namely Consumer Payments segment represents merchant card fee revenues, which are based on the electronic transaction processing of credit, debit, and electronic benefit transaction card processing authorized. It's Commercial Payments and Managed Services segment provides business-to-business automated payment processing services to buyers and suppliers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, and check payments and the Integrated Partners segment.

Priority Tech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Priority Tech Holdings (PRTHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Priority Tech Holdings (OTC: PRTHW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Priority Tech Holdings's (PRTHW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Priority Tech Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Priority Tech Holdings (PRTHW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Priority Tech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Priority Tech Holdings (PRTHW)?

A

The stock price for Priority Tech Holdings (OTC: PRTHW) is $0.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:26:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Priority Tech Holdings (PRTHW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Priority Tech Holdings.

Q

When is Priority Tech Holdings (OTC:PRTHW) reporting earnings?

A

Priority Tech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Priority Tech Holdings (PRTHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Priority Tech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Priority Tech Holdings (PRTHW) operate in?

A

Priority Tech Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.