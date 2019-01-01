Priority Technology Holdings Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions to small and medium businesses enterprises in the United States. The company has three reportable segments namely Consumer Payments segment represents merchant card fee revenues, which are based on the electronic transaction processing of credit, debit, and electronic benefit transaction card processing authorized. It's Commercial Payments and Managed Services segment provides business-to-business automated payment processing services to buyers and suppliers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, and check payments and the Integrated Partners segment.