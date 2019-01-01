QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.74 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
23.4K/61.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.52 - 12
Mkt Cap
396.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
40.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 6:11AM
Prospector Capital Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prospector Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prospector Capital (PRSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prospector Capital (NASDAQ: PRSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prospector Capital's (PRSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prospector Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Prospector Capital (PRSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prospector Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Prospector Capital (PRSR)?

A

The stock price for Prospector Capital (NASDAQ: PRSR) is $9.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prospector Capital (PRSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prospector Capital.

Q

When is Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSR) reporting earnings?

A

Prospector Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prospector Capital (PRSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prospector Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Prospector Capital (PRSR) operate in?

A

Prospector Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.