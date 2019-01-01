QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/13K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
12.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
328M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Personas Social Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Personas Social (PRSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Personas Social (OTCQB: PRSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Personas Social's (PRSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Personas Social.

Q

What is the target price for Personas Social (PRSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Personas Social

Q

Current Stock Price for Personas Social (PRSNF)?

A

The stock price for Personas Social (OTCQB: PRSNF) is $0.038 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Personas Social (PRSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Personas Social.

Q

When is Personas Social (OTCQB:PRSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Personas Social does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Personas Social (PRSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Personas Social.

Q

What sector and industry does Personas Social (PRSNF) operate in?

A

Personas Social is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.