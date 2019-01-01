|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Prosafe.
There is no analysis for Prosafe
The stock price for Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEY) is $0.12 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2012.
Prosafe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Prosafe.
Prosafe is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.