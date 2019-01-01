QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-100
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Prosafe SE is an owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation, safety, and support vessels. It owns and operates a Tender Support Vessel that is providing drilling support services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Accommodation vessels are used wherever there is a need for additional accommodation, engineering, construction or storage capacity offshore. The company offers its services to the oil and gas industry and the main markets for the Prosafe vessels are currently the North Sea and Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prosafe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prosafe (PRSEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prosafe's (PRSEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prosafe.

Q

What is the target price for Prosafe (PRSEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prosafe

Q

Current Stock Price for Prosafe (PRSEY)?

A

The stock price for Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEY) is $0.12 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prosafe (PRSEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2012.

Q

When is Prosafe (OTCEM:PRSEY) reporting earnings?

A

Prosafe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prosafe (PRSEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prosafe.

Q

What sector and industry does Prosafe (PRSEY) operate in?

A

Prosafe is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.