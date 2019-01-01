|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Prosafe.
There is no analysis for Prosafe
The stock price for Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 20:16:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Prosafe.
Prosafe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Prosafe.
Prosafe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.