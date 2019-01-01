QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
88K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-100
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
Prosafe SE is an owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation, safety, and support vessels. It owns and operates a Tender Support Vessel that is providing drilling support services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Accommodation vessels are used wherever there is a need for additional accommodation, engineering, construction or storage capacity offshore. The company offers its services to the oil and gas industry and the main markets for the Prosafe vessels are currently the North Sea and Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prosafe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prosafe (PRSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prosafe's (PRSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prosafe.

Q

What is the target price for Prosafe (PRSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prosafe

Q

Current Stock Price for Prosafe (PRSEF)?

A

The stock price for Prosafe (OTCEM: PRSEF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 20:16:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prosafe (PRSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prosafe.

Q

When is Prosafe (OTCEM:PRSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Prosafe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prosafe (PRSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prosafe.

Q

What sector and industry does Prosafe (PRSEF) operate in?

A

Prosafe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.