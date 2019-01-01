QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Planet Resource Recovery Inc is operating in the United States. It is an online retailer of the home improvement industry, specializing in lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Planet Res Recovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet Res Recovery (PRRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet Res Recovery (OTCPK: PRRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet Res Recovery's (PRRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Planet Res Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for Planet Res Recovery (PRRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Planet Res Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet Res Recovery (PRRY)?

A

The stock price for Planet Res Recovery (OTCPK: PRRY) is $0.0075 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:05:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet Res Recovery (PRRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Planet Res Recovery.

Q

When is Planet Res Recovery (OTCPK:PRRY) reporting earnings?

A

Planet Res Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Planet Res Recovery (PRRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet Res Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet Res Recovery (PRRY) operate in?

A

Planet Res Recovery is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.