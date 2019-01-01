QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.22 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
4K/8.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
168M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
748.2M
Outstanding
Immutep Ltd is a globally active biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of cancer indications. The company is also focused on the development of other products, which include IMP701, which is a blocking anti-LAG-3 antibody for cancer and is in Phase I of its clinical trails, and CVac, which is a personalized immunocellular therapeutic investigated for the treatment of epithelial cancer. Geographically all the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of Australia and derives most of the revenue from the sale of the products.

Analyst Ratings

Immutep Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immutep (PRRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immutep (OTCPK: PRRUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immutep's (PRRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Immutep.

Q

What is the target price for Immutep (PRRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immutep

Q

Current Stock Price for Immutep (PRRUF)?

A

The stock price for Immutep (OTCPK: PRRUF) is $0.2245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immutep (PRRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immutep.

Q

When is Immutep (OTCPK:PRRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Immutep does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Immutep (PRRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immutep.

Q

What sector and industry does Immutep (PRRUF) operate in?

A

Immutep is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.