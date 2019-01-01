QQQ
PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (PRRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (OTCEM: PRRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp.'s (PRRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp..

Q

What is the target price for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (PRRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp.

Q

Current Stock Price for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (PRRMF)?

A

The stock price for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (OTCEM: PRRMF) is $5.15 last updated Fri May 07 2021 16:34:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (PRRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp..

Q

When is PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (OTCEM:PRRMF) reporting earnings?

A

PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (PRRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp..

Q

What sector and industry does PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. (PRRMF) operate in?

A

PREMIUM INCOME CORP ORD A by Premium Income Corp. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.