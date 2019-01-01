QQQ
Praetorian Property
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Praetorian Property Inc is active in the real estate sector. It is engaged in the business of acquiring a portfolio of distressed properties in certain strategic areas at deep discounts, rehabilitating these properties and selling or leasing them for the quickest and highest return possible. The company focuses on catering to the real estate needs of the regulated cannabis industry, in states and other locations.

Praetorian Property Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Praetorian Property (PRRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Praetorian Property (OTCEM: PRRE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Praetorian Property's (PRRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Praetorian Property.

Q

What is the target price for Praetorian Property (PRRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Praetorian Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Praetorian Property (PRRE)?

A

The stock price for Praetorian Property (OTCEM: PRRE) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:18:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Praetorian Property (PRRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Praetorian Property.

Q

When is Praetorian Property (OTCEM:PRRE) reporting earnings?

A

Praetorian Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Praetorian Property (PRRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Praetorian Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Praetorian Property (PRRE) operate in?

A

Praetorian Property is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.