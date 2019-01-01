QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.32 - 10.84
Mkt Cap
553.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
58.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA provides financial products are services. It performs general banking functions like accepting deposits, providing loans, current and savings account, and other banking services.

ProCredit Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProCredit Holding (PRRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProCredit Holding (OTCPK: PRRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProCredit Holding's (PRRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProCredit Holding.

Q

What is the target price for ProCredit Holding (PRRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProCredit Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for ProCredit Holding (PRRCF)?

A

The stock price for ProCredit Holding (OTCPK: PRRCF) is $9.4 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 17:58:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProCredit Holding (PRRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProCredit Holding.

Q

When is ProCredit Holding (OTCPK:PRRCF) reporting earnings?

A

ProCredit Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProCredit Holding (PRRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProCredit Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ProCredit Holding (PRRCF) operate in?

A

ProCredit Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.