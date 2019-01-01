QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
92M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
306.8M
Outstanding
Purplebricks Group PLC is a engaged in the activities of estate agents and lettings business driven by a combination of professional local property experts, technology and customer facing software. The professional local property experts are those who have several years' experience of estate agency and valuing property in their local area, and the technology platform facilitates the process of selling, buying and letting a property 24 hours a day at the touch of a button from any device.

Purplebricks Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Purplebricks Group (PRPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCEM: PRPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Purplebricks Group's (PRPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Purplebricks Group.

Q

What is the target price for Purplebricks Group (PRPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Purplebricks Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Purplebricks Group (PRPPF)?

A

The stock price for Purplebricks Group (OTCEM: PRPPF) is $0.3 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 18:56:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Purplebricks Group (PRPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Purplebricks Group.

Q

When is Purplebricks Group (OTCEM:PRPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Purplebricks Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Purplebricks Group (PRPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Purplebricks Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Purplebricks Group (PRPPF) operate in?

A

Purplebricks Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.