Range
9.75 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
57.8K/119.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
539.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.78
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
55.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CC Neuberger Principal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CC Neuberger Principal (PRPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE: PRPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CC Neuberger Principal's (PRPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CC Neuberger Principal.

Q

What is the target price for CC Neuberger Principal (PRPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CC Neuberger Principal

Q

Current Stock Price for CC Neuberger Principal (PRPC)?

A

The stock price for CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE: PRPC) is $9.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:19:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CC Neuberger Principal (PRPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CC Neuberger Principal.

Q

When is CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPC) reporting earnings?

A

CC Neuberger Principal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CC Neuberger Principal (PRPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CC Neuberger Principal.

Q

What sector and industry does CC Neuberger Principal (PRPC) operate in?

A

CC Neuberger Principal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.