Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Propel Media Inc is a diversified online advertising company. It offers advertising via its real-time, bid-based, online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform. This technology platform allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display and text based advertising. The company generates revenues through the sale of advertising to advertisers who want to reach consumers in the United States and internationally to promote their products and services.

Propel Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Propel Media (PROM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Propel Media (OTCEM: PROM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Propel Media's (PROM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Propel Media.

Q

What is the target price for Propel Media (PROM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Propel Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Propel Media (PROM)?

A

The stock price for Propel Media (OTCEM: PROM) is $0.05 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:28:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Propel Media (PROM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Propel Media.

Q

When is Propel Media (OTCEM:PROM) reporting earnings?

A

Propel Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Propel Media (PROM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Propel Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Propel Media (PROM) operate in?

A

Propel Media is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.