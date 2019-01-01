QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Procaps Group SA is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

Procaps Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Procaps Gr (PROCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Procaps Gr (NASDAQ: PROCW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Procaps Gr's (PROCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Procaps Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Procaps Gr (PROCW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Procaps Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Procaps Gr (PROCW)?

A

The stock price for Procaps Gr (NASDAQ: PROCW) is $0.5992 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Procaps Gr (PROCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Procaps Gr.

Q

When is Procaps Gr (NASDAQ:PROCW) reporting earnings?

A

Procaps Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Procaps Gr (PROCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Procaps Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Procaps Gr (PROCW) operate in?

A

Procaps Gr is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.