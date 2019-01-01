QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Primary Bk is banking service provider. The services offered by the company include online banking, mobile banking, remote deposit, cash management, and credit cards.

Primary Bk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primary Bk (PRMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primary Bk (OTCPK: PRMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Primary Bk's (PRMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primary Bk.

Q

What is the target price for Primary Bk (PRMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primary Bk

Q

Current Stock Price for Primary Bk (PRMY)?

A

The stock price for Primary Bk (OTCPK: PRMY) is $22 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:42:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primary Bk (PRMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primary Bk.

Q

When is Primary Bk (OTCPK:PRMY) reporting earnings?

A

Primary Bk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primary Bk (PRMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primary Bk.

Q

What sector and industry does Primary Bk (PRMY) operate in?

A

Primary Bk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.