Perimeter Solutions
(OTC:PRMFF)
0.195
00
Last update: 3:27PM
15 minutes delayed

Perimeter Solutions (OTC:PRMFF), Quotes and News Summary

Perimeter Solutions (OTC: PRMFF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Perimeter Solutions SA is a global manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces high quality phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives, providing critical anti-wear solutions for end customers.
Read More

Perimeter Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Perimeter Solutions (PRMFF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Perimeter Solutions (OTC: PRMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Perimeter Solutions's (PRMFF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Perimeter Solutions.

Q
What is the target price for Perimeter Solutions (PRMFF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Perimeter Solutions

Q
Current Stock Price for Perimeter Solutions (PRMFF)?
A

The stock price for Perimeter Solutions (OTC: PRMFF) is $0.195 last updated May 23, 2022, 7:27 PM UTC.

Q
Does Perimeter Solutions (PRMFF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perimeter Solutions.

Q
When is Perimeter Solutions (OTC:PRMFF) reporting earnings?
A

Perimeter Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Perimeter Solutions (PRMFF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Perimeter Solutions.

Q
What sector and industry does Perimeter Solutions (PRMFF) operate in?
A

Perimeter Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTC.