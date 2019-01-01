QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Primemd Inc is a multispecialty professional services company. The company employs physicians, nurse practitioners, medical assistants to deliver services. Its services include Pediatrics; Primary Care; Spine and Pain Management; Urgent Care and others.

Primemd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primemd (PRMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primemd (OTCPK: PRMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primemd's (PRMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primemd.

Q

What is the target price for Primemd (PRMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primemd

Q

Current Stock Price for Primemd (PRMD)?

A

The stock price for Primemd (OTCPK: PRMD) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:05:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primemd (PRMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primemd.

Q

When is Primemd (OTCPK:PRMD) reporting earnings?

A

Primemd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primemd (PRMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primemd.

Q

What sector and industry does Primemd (PRMD) operate in?

A

Primemd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.