Parallax Health Sciences Inc is engaged in personalized patient care through remote healthcare services, behavioral health systems, and Point-of-Care diagnostic testing. Its segments include Remote Patient Monitoring, Behavioral Health Services, and Diagnostics/Corporate. Remote Patient Monitoring segment provides a distinctive technology platform that provides for the complete remote patient care delivery system. The Behavioral Health Systems offers software platform specifically designed to improve health treatment outcomes using proprietary behavioural technology systems. The Diagnostic/Corporate segment provides management and administrative services and other services to support the company.