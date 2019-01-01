QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Prologic Management Systems Inc is engaged in manufacturing computers, peripherals, and software.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prologic Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prologic Management (PRLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prologic Management (OTCEM: PRLO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prologic Management's (PRLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prologic Management.

Q

What is the target price for Prologic Management (PRLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prologic Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Prologic Management (PRLO)?

A

The stock price for Prologic Management (OTCEM: PRLO) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 14:30:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prologic Management (PRLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prologic Management.

Q

When is Prologic Management (OTCEM:PRLO) reporting earnings?

A

Prologic Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prologic Management (PRLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prologic Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Prologic Management (PRLO) operate in?

A

Prologic Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.