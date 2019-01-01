QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:15AM
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Pearl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pearl Hldgs (PRLHU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pearl Hldgs (NASDAQ: PRLHU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pearl Hldgs's (PRLHU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pearl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Pearl Hldgs (PRLHU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pearl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Pearl Hldgs (PRLHU)?

A

The stock price for Pearl Hldgs (NASDAQ: PRLHU) is $9.9501 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:05:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pearl Hldgs (PRLHU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pearl Hldgs.

Q

When is Pearl Hldgs (NASDAQ:PRLHU) reporting earnings?

A

Pearl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pearl Hldgs (PRLHU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pearl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Pearl Hldgs (PRLHU) operate in?

A

Pearl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.