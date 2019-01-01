QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Pillarstone Capital REIT is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business activity of investing, owning, and operating non-retail, commercial, and residential real estate properties. The company's property portfolio includes Corporate Park Northwest, Corporate Park West, Corporate Park Woodland, Holly Hall, Holly Knight, Uptown Tower among others located in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pillarstone Capital REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pillarstone Capital REIT (PRLEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCPK: PRLEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pillarstone Capital REIT's (PRLEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Pillarstone Capital REIT (PRLEP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pillarstone Capital REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Pillarstone Capital REIT (PRLEP)?

A

The stock price for Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCPK: PRLEP) is $0.1 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 16:12:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pillarstone Capital REIT (PRLEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 27, 2002 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2002.

Q

When is Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCPK:PRLEP) reporting earnings?

A

Pillarstone Capital REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pillarstone Capital REIT (PRLEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Pillarstone Capital REIT (PRLEP) operate in?

A

Pillarstone Capital REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.