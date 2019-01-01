QQQ
Range
3.4 - 3.48
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.11/2.95%
52 Wk
3.11 - 4.14
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
25.24
Open
3.4
P/E
8.7
EPS
0.43
Shares
605M
Outstanding
Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust is a healthcare facility's real estate investment trust. that operates three segments: hospital and medical centers, nursing homes, and pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution. Most of the company's sales are generated by its hospital and medical centers segment, which invests in healthcare real estate assets. Most of the company's sales are generated in Singapore, followed by Japan. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Parkway Life Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkway Life Real Estate (PRKWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkway Life Real Estate (OTC: PRKWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parkway Life Real Estate's (PRKWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkway Life Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for Parkway Life Real Estate (PRKWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parkway Life Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkway Life Real Estate (PRKWF)?

A

The stock price for Parkway Life Real Estate (OTC: PRKWF) is $3.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkway Life Real Estate (PRKWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkway Life Real Estate.

Q

When is Parkway Life Real Estate (OTC:PRKWF) reporting earnings?

A

Parkway Life Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parkway Life Real Estate (PRKWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkway Life Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkway Life Real Estate (PRKWF) operate in?

A

Parkway Life Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.