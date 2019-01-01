Perk International Inc is engaged in the marketing services industry. It provides digital signage deployment and technical services. The company manages and executes various aspects of digital signage networks, including design-build, deployment, content creation, monitoring, and management. It offers various products, including digital signage bundles, industrial grade media players, commercial-grade displays, mounting brackets and accessories. The company caters to the financial services, healthcare, sports and entertainment, food and beverage, automotive industries.