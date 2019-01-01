QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
90.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
227.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Perk International Inc is engaged in the marketing services industry. It provides digital signage deployment and technical services. The company manages and executes various aspects of digital signage networks, including design-build, deployment, content creation, monitoring, and management. It offers various products, including digital signage bundles, industrial grade media players, commercial-grade displays, mounting brackets and accessories. The company caters to the financial services, healthcare, sports and entertainment, food and beverage, automotive industries.

Perk International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perk International (PRKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perk International (OTCEM: PRKI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Perk International's (PRKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perk International.

Q

What is the target price for Perk International (PRKI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perk International

Q

Current Stock Price for Perk International (PRKI)?

A

The stock price for Perk International (OTCEM: PRKI) is $0.0004 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:30:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perk International (PRKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perk International.

Q

When is Perk International (OTCEM:PRKI) reporting earnings?

A

Perk International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perk International (PRKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perk International.

Q

What sector and industry does Perk International (PRKI) operate in?

A

Perk International is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.