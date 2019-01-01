Premier Holding Corp is an energy services holding company. The company provides solutions that enable customers to reduce their energy consumption, lower their operating and maintenance costs, and realize environmental benefits. It offers management solutions, such as lighting (light emitting diode (LED) and fluorescent), heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, commercial refrigeration and water sub-metering. In addition, the firm is also engaged in providing much-needed strategic management, as well as financial support, which includes access to capital, financing expertise and legal structure to the deregulated power and energy efficiency markets. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the region of United States.