Sector: Utilities. Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Premier Holding Corp is an energy services holding company. The company provides solutions that enable customers to reduce their energy consumption, lower their operating and maintenance costs, and realize environmental benefits. It offers management solutions, such as lighting (light emitting diode (LED) and fluorescent), heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, commercial refrigeration and water sub-metering. In addition, the firm is also engaged in providing much-needed strategic management, as well as financial support, which includes access to capital, financing expertise and legal structure to the deregulated power and energy efficiency markets. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the region of United States.

Premier Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Holding (PRHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Holding (OTCEM: PRHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Holding's (PRHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Holding (PRHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Holding (PRHL)?

A

The stock price for Premier Holding (OTCEM: PRHL) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Holding (PRHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Holding.

Q

When is Premier Holding (OTCEM:PRHL) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Holding (PRHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Holding (PRHL) operate in?

A

Premier Holding is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.