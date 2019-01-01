QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Pure H20 Bio-Technologies Inc manufactures, design and sale its unique residential, commercial and hospital point-of-use potable water disinfection systems. Its products and inventions are patented from the U. S. Patent and Trademark office, Washington, D.C.

Pure H2O Bio-Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (PRHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (OTCEM: PRHB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pure H2O Bio-Technologies's (PRHB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (PRHB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (PRHB)?

A

The stock price for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (OTCEM: PRHB) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:52:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (PRHB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies.

Q

When is Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (OTCEM:PRHB) reporting earnings?

A

Pure H2O Bio-Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (PRHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure H2O Bio-Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure H2O Bio-Technologies (PRHB) operate in?

A

Pure H2O Bio-Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.