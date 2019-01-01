Prosperous Future Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of personal care products, provision of food and beverage services, provision of financial services, investment in securities, financing business, properties holding, trading of commodities and investment holding. Its segments include Personal care products; Food and beverage; Financial services; Securities investment; Financing business; Properties holding; and Trading of commodities. It derives majority of the revenue from manufacture and sale of skin care, body and hair care products in which can be classified as anti-epidemic products and general products. Its geographical operations are spread across PRC (excluding Hong Kong); United Kingdom; USA: Hong Kong; and Overseas (excluding USA and United Kingdom).