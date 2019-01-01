Power Resource Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration stage company engages in the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas property in North America. The oil and gas exploration industry is intensely competitive, highly fragmented and subject to change. The company has an interest in more than 20 petroleum and natural gas ("PN&G") leases in Alberta, Canada. Development, production and sale of natural gas and oil in Canada are subject to laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations.