There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Power Resource Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration stage company engages in the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas property in North America. The oil and gas exploration industry is intensely competitive, highly fragmented and subject to change. The company has an interest in more than 20 petroleum and natural gas ("PN&G") leases in Alberta, Canada. Development, production and sale of natural gas and oil in Canada are subject to laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations.

Power Resource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Resource (PREXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Resource (OTCEM: PREXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power Resource's (PREXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Power Resource (PREXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Resource (PREXF)?

A

The stock price for Power Resource (OTCEM: PREXF) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 16:34:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Resource (PREXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power Resource.

Q

When is Power Resource (OTCEM:PREXF) reporting earnings?

A

Power Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Resource (PREXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Resource (PREXF) operate in?

A

Power Resource is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.