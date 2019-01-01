QQQ
Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust, or Prosperity REIT, owns a property portfolio in the decentralized business districts of Hong Kong. The company's segment based on geographical includes The Metropolis Tower, Prosperity Millennia Plaza, 9 Chong Yip Street, Prosperity Place, Trendy Centre, Prosperity Center, and New Treasure Centre. It derives the maximum rental income from the Metropolis Tower.


Prosperity REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prosperity REIT (PREUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prosperity REIT (OTC: PREUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prosperity REIT's (PREUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prosperity REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Prosperity REIT (PREUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prosperity REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Prosperity REIT (PREUF)?

A

The stock price for Prosperity REIT (OTC: PREUF) is $0.4 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 13:52:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prosperity REIT (PREUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prosperity REIT.

Q

When is Prosperity REIT (OTC:PREUF) reporting earnings?

A

Prosperity REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prosperity REIT (PREUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prosperity REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Prosperity REIT (PREUF) operate in?

A

Prosperity REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.