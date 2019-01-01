QQQ
Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (ARCA: PREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF's (PREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)?

A

The stock price for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (ARCA: PREF) is $19.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (ARCA:PREF) reporting earnings?

A

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) operate in?

A

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.